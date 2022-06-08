Kharif season MSPs at 1.5 times 'all-India weighted average cost of production'

The Centre on Wednesday approved the minimum support prices for the Kharif marketing season 2022-23, stating that the rates are at least 1.5 times of the weighed average cost of production.

"In today's cabinet meeting, MSP of 14 kharif crops was approved," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

The MSP of common grade variety of paddy has been increased to ₹2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year from ₹1,940 in the previous year.

The support price of 'A' grade variety of paddy has been hiked to ₹2,060 per quintal from ₹1,960.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has already begun. The Met department has projected normal monsoon for the June-September period.

The minister also highlighted several programmes launched during the last eight years by the Modi government to boost farmers' income and ensure comprehensive growth of the farm sector.(With PTI inputs)

