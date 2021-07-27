Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre seeks data from states, UTs on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid-19 wave
india news

Centre seeks data from states, UTs on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid-19 wave

According to reports, the data will be presented in Parliament before the ongoing monsoon session ends on August 13.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
A hospital staff pushing an oxygen cylinder (File Photo)

The Union government, which triggered severe outrage when it said in the Rajya Sabha that no death took place due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, has written to states and Union territories (UTs) seeking data on deaths due to oxygen shortage, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday quoting officials.

Also Read | No deaths reported due to lack of O2 by states in 2nd wave: Centre

The data, it said, will be shared in Parliament before the ongoing monsoon session ends on August 13.

“The Centre has written to states for data on deaths related to oxygen shortage. The data is likely to be presented in Parliament before the monsoon session ends on August 13,” officials said.

Responding to a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal on July 20, minister of state (health) Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said, “Since health is a state subject, all states and UTs reports cases and deaths to the Union health ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs.” Pawar’s response, which came on day 2 of the monsoon session, triggered much furor among the Opposition ranks.

Also Read | Not just lack of oxygen, but want of sensitivity and truth too: Rahul Gandhi

However, at least eight states, including those governed by Opposition parties, too, said that no death took place due to lack of oxygen.

Also Read | States still say no deaths took place due to oxygen shortage

During the second Covid-19 wave, which was at its peak in April and May, several hospitals from across the country reported an acute shortage of medical oxygen. In many cases, hospitals were forced to approach courts seeking directions to authorities to facilitate its supply. The ministry of railways ran special Oxygen Express trains to deliver oxygen to states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
medical oxygen coronavirus covid-19

Related Stories

india news

O2 Audit: Around 20% of oxygen plants announced during second wave operational

UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:35 AM IST
india news

'Sab yaad rakha jaega': Rahul’s fresh jibe at Centre over oxygen shortage death

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
india news

Centre lied in Parliament over deaths due to oxygen shortage: Sisodia

UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:40 PM IST
india news

‘Govt increased oxygen exports by 700% in Covid-19 pandemic year’: Priyanka Gandhi

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
delhi news

‘Centre will soon say there is no Covid-19’: Delhi health minister Jain on ‘no deaths due to oxygen shortage’ remark

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:09 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area

Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird. Watch

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP