SC to hold final hearing on pleas seeking scrapping of sedition law on May 5

The central government on Wednesday sought time to file its response to a batch of petitions demanding the striking down of the British-era sedition law. The Supreme Court asked the Centre to file its counter affidavit by the end of this week.

The matter will be taken up on May 5 for a detailed hearing with the SC stating no further adjournments would be granted. "We direct the Centre to file reply by end of this week. Reply to the affidavit be filed by Tuesday. List the matter for final disposal without any adjournment on May 5,” the court said.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli, was hearing two writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the offence of sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The pleas were filed by retired Army Major-General SG Vombatkere and the Editors Guild of India, respectively. The top court further said senior advocate Kapil Sibal will lead the arguments from the petitioner's side in the matter.

In April last year, the apex court had asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to silence people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress freedom movement.

The non-bailable provision makes any speech or expression that brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India a criminal offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)

