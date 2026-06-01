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Centre signs agreement with ISRO, rolls out new water research initiatives

Centre signs agreement with ISRO, rolls out new water research initiatives

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 01:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Ministry of Jal Shakti and space agency ISRO on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the use of satellite technology and space-based applications for water resource management in the country.

Centre signs agreement with ISRO, rolls out new water research initiatives

The agreement was signed during a national workshop on research and development in the water sector organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Under the MoU, the department of water resources and the Indian Space Research Organisation will jointly work in 24 key research areas, including reservoir monitoring, water-spread assessment, river-flow analysis, satellite-based water quality assessment and studies on macroplastic distribution in water bodies.

Addressing the workshop, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said water security is critical for achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 and that water-related challenges must be addressed through technology, innovation, traditional knowledge and public participation.

"Water security is a critical foundation for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Solutions to water-related challenges must be driven by technology, innovation, traditional knowledge and people's participation," Patil said.

"Space technology today offers unprecedented capacity for observing, assessing, forecasting and managing water resources," Narayanan said.

He said the partnership will support work in areas such as groundwater assessment, water resource monitoring and flood forecasting, adding that cooperation between ISRO and the water resources sector dates back to 1982.

ANRF chief executive officer Shivkumar Kalyanaraman said the MAHA-Water programme will support multi-institutional projects involving academic institutions, laboratories, startups and industry partners.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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