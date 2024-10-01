Centre, state working for safe release of 2 Meitei youths: Manipur CM

Imphal: The Centre and Manipur government are closely working together to ensure the safe release of two of the three Meitei youths who were allegedly abducted by militants in Kangpokpi district three days ago, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Monday. The video of the two hostages surfaced on Sunday.

Singh, who was addressing reporters on the sidelines of the 128th birth anniversary of legendary leader and social reformer Jana Neta Hijam Irabot in Imphal West district, said the state’s director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh has been asked to secure the release of the two abducted youths.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Of the three youths, one was released while the two others are still in the hands of militants. The Centre and the state government are in touch to ensure the safe release of the two youths. We are engaging in talks now,” the chief minister said.

N Johnson Singh, along with his two companions — all three Meiteis from Thoubal district — had gone for the SSC GD recruitment test for central forces in Imphal West district on Friday. They, however, took a wrong turn and ended up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi, where they were allegedly abducted by armed militants, a police officer said.

While Johnson Singh was rescued by the Assam Rifles the same day, efforts are being made to rescue the other two — identified as Oinam Thoithoi and Thokchom Thoithoiba.

“The DGP himself has gone to the place to have talks (with abductors). We believe that there will be a positive outcome. They have made some demands...But the government is trying to release the two youths unconditionally,” the CM said.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the government is in talks with representatives of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki group, for the release of the two hostages.

On Sunday, Biren Singh had called an emergency meeting of all legislators to discuss the list of demands the abductors have made to the government, the officer said.

The militants have demanded that all Kuki inmates, lodged in Sajiwa Central Jail in Imphal East, be transferred to Churachandpur in exchange for the hostages, the officer added.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered near the Thoubal Mela Ground on Monday evening and blocked Trans Asian Highway-1 (NH-102), demanding that the government ensure the safe rescue of the two hostages from the militants.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said the three youths were on the same two-wheeler when they were taken hostage. While one was rescued by the Assam Rifles, how come the other two are still under the custody of militants, he asked while talking to reporters.

“Both can be rescued easily if the central government intervene in the matter,” he added.

AFSPA extended

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Monday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by another six months in the ethnic strife-torn state. However, areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and a region that shares its boundary with Assam were excluded from the extension.

The extension will come into effect from October 1, the state’s home department said in a notification.

“The state government is of the opinion after analysing the prevailing law and order situation in the state that it is not expedient to have a detailed assessment on the ground as security agencies are preoccupied with maintenance of law and order,” it added.

The AFSPA extends sweeping powers to the armed forces operating in disturbed areas to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.