Centre supplies nearly 30,000 additional vials of mucormycosis drug to states

The Centre on Wednesday allocated additional vials of Amphotericin-B drug, used in treatment of mucormycosis, to states and Union territories across the country. Union minister Sadananda Gowda said on Twitter that 29,250 vials of the drug have been given to the states.

"The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country," Gowda said in his tweet.

According to the break-up provided by Gowda, the highest number of vials (7210) have been given to Gujarat followed by Maharashtra (6980) - the two states which have the most number of mucormycosis cases.

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of the drug were allocated on May 24 and 23,680 vials were supplied across the country on May 21, the government said in a release.

The demand for the Amphotericin B Liposome injection has significantly increased amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Minister of state for chemical and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya had said on Tuesday that the government is putting in all efforts to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B in the country as well as importing seven lakh vials of the drug through Indian companies to fulfill the requirements for the high demand of the medicine.

"I think 15 to 16 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B injections are likely to be available in the month of June in the country," Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in the country have said there is an alarming rise in the number of mucormycosis cases among patients with Covid-19 and those who have recently recovered from the disease. They believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients.