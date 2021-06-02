Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre to focus on covid among children amid concerns over 3rd wave: Paul
india news

Centre to focus on covid among children amid concerns over 3rd wave: Paul

The government has been systematically looking at all related scientific developments on the subject.
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Children ride on a bicycle as they spend time in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Prayagraj(AP Photo)

The Centre on Tuesday announced that it is focusing on coronavirus disease among children and is preparing operational guidelines for the same, a move aimed at countering concerns that have been raised about the third Covid-19 wave impacting children who are not vaccinated.

“Childhood Covid-19 disease is gaining our attention. We have said earlier that paediatric population is generally asymptomatic; they get infection but their symptoms are minimal, almost nil. It often does not take serious enough shape to require hospitalisation. But the situation can change in paediatric population also if the virus happens to change its behaviour, or epidemiological dynamics see a change in future, then there is a possibility that in children Covid-19 disease severity may also increase,” said VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

The government has been systematically looking at all related scientific developments on the subject. “About 2-3% of children currently require hospitalisation but we are preparing to handle at least two-and-a-half times more patient load as suggested by the expert panel. The government will act on the recommendations that include revised clinical management. We are working very systematically, comprehensively to address the problem of paediatric Covid-19 disease,” said Paul. “...we are keeping a tab at all sorts of scenarios, and pushing preparedness measures accordingly.”

The Centre has created a dedicated group of experts to look at childhood Covid-19 situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine niti aayog
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP