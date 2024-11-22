New Delhi: Centre to implement ‘one nation one subscription’ policy

India’s delayed unified subscription scheme for to access top academic journals centrally-funded institutions is set to kick in from 2025, although academics and experts worry that the country is moving counter to the global trend, which is towards open-access publishing and that it may end up paying more than necessary.

The so-called “One Nation One Subscription” (ONOS) policy to provide centralized digital access to top academic journals for universities and researchers, aims to replace the current system of individual and consortia-based subscriptions with government-negotiated national licences.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) this month confirmed that the negotiations have been concluded and that the proposal is now under review by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC). Institutions have been directed not to renew their journal subscriptions for 2025, as the ONOS policy is set to be implemented in Phase-1 for the years 2025-2027. Further details on pricing and terms have not been publicised. CHECK

In a letter to Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), MoE Higher Education Secretary Sanjay K. Murthy wrote, “You would appreciate the fact that negotiations in this regard have been concluded and the proposal is at an advanced stage of consideration by the EFC. Therefore, all CFTIs/HEIs are requested not to renew their journal subscriptions till further instructions of the Ministry in this matter.”

The ONOS initiative covers leading publishers such as Wiley, Springer Nature, Taylor and Francis, Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, and citation databases like Web of Science and Scopus. The government has indicated that the initiative is also expected to secure concessions on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for open-access publications.

Achal Agrawal, Head of India Research Watch pointed out that the current cost of individual subscriptions by universities is unknown, making it unclear whether ONOS will reduce or increase the country’s overall expenditure. He said. “What is not clear is how the negotiation happened. What parameters are being used? For instance, if there are around 1,500 universities in India, and not all of them subscribe to every publisher. Will the government’s deal force the country to pay for access to publishers that some institutions may not even use?”

Agrawal called for a shift towards open-access publishing and preprint platforms like Archive, which are free to publish and access. He warned that ONOS could lock the country into agreements that divert already limited research funds to publishers.

Moumita Koley, a researcher from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) highlighted the need for greater transparency. “The major question is, what is the price India is paying for this subscription? Without transparency, it’s hard to assess if the deal is beneficial.”

Koley explained that nearly 50% of global scientific literature is already accessible through open-access platforms or institutional repositories. “Countries like the U.S. use institutional repositories to make one version of an article openly available. If half of the literature is already accessible, why should we continue paying as much as before? The ONOS deal may end up paying global publishers large sums for content that is already available.”

Koley also stressed the importance of building self-reliance in academic publishing, suggesting that India should strengthen its own journals and implement existing open-access policies. “We had an open-access policy, but it was never implemented properly. If Indian researchers deposited their work in institutional repositories, it would increase access to Indian research without additional costs,” she said.

Open access research refers to academic work that is freely available to the public without any subscription or access fees. It allows anyone with an internet connection to access, read, and share scholarly articles, data, and other research outputs.

Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front and Associate Professor of Physics at Miranda House, highlighted another problem. “The government is becoming a single-window broker instead of allowing universities to decide which journals they need. This is an attack on academic freedom,” she said. Habib said that universities with diverse needs may face challenges in accessing journals most relevant to their specific faculties and departments.

The Centre, when launching the policy in 2022, formed a Core Committee to oversee its implementation, chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Sood. A survey by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser revealed that the government spent approximately Rs. 995 crore on journal subscriptions in 2022, with a total expenditure of nearly Rs. 2,985 crore over the previous three years. By consolidating subscriptions, the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative aims to reduce these costs while expanding access to journals for institutions that were previously unable to afford them.