Centre to set up model schools, to be called ‘PM Shri schools’: Dharmendra Pradhan

AHMEDABAD: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the government is in the process of establishing model schools that will be called ‘PM Shri Schools’.

“PM Shri Schools will be the laboratory of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. They will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future,” he said on the second day of National School Education Ministers’ Conference in Gandhinagar.

He asked states and the education ecosystem to give their feedback to create a futuristic benchmark model in the form of PM Shri Schools.

Among those present at the conference were Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, union minister of state for education and skill development, education ministers of several states, chairperson of steering committee for developing a new National Curriculum Framework K Kasturirangan and senior officials from the education ministry and state governments.

“The next 25 years are crucial to establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare...We are a civilization which believes in Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam and we must realise that we have not only responsibilities to our nation but also that of the world,” he said.

The minister highlighted 5+3+3+4 approach of NEP covering pre-school to secondary, emphasis on ECCE, teacher training & adult education, integration of skill development with school education and prioritising learning in mother tongue which are steps for preparing global citizens of the 21st century.

The minister stressed that experience and knowledge sharing from all state Education Ministers in structured and outcome-based discussions at the conference today will lead one step further towards transforming the learning landscape, in line with the NEP 2020. He expressed confidence that the deliberations taking place in this conference will go a long way in strengthening the education system across the country.

Addressing the conference Gujarat CM Patel said, “Realizing the need to constantly redefine and redesign the teaching and learning process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the 34-year-old education policy and has given the new national education policy to the country considering knowledge as the best treasure as per our culture. The entire nation is joining hands under the leadership of the Prime Minister to realize the goal of the National Education Policy to provide equal and high-quality education to all.”

