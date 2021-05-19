Centre to supply over 5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost

The Centre announced on Wednesday that a total of 5,86,29,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, will be supplied to states free-of-cost during the fortnight from May 1 to June 15. States can also buy 4,87,55,000 doses directly from manufacturers till the end of June 2021, under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 vaccination strategy.

“A total of 5 crore 86 lakh and 29 thousand doses will be provided free of cost by the government to states from 1st May 2021 to 15th June 2021,” the government said in a press release.

“In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4 crore, 87 lakh and 55 thousand doses will also be available till end of June 2021 for direct procurement by states/UTs,” it added.

India began implementing the liberalised pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 vaccination strategy from May 1, wherein 50% of the available doses of Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines are supplied to states and Union territories free of cost via government of India channels. The allocation is based on consumption pattern and beneficiary load. For the remaining 50% states and union territories have to procure directly from the vaccine manufacturers.

The Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to prepare a vaccination centre-wise plan for effective administration of the vaccines, and make use of multiple media platforms for disseminating useful vaccine-related information to the masses. All vaccination centres have also been directed to publish their vaccination schedule on the Co-Win platform.

States and Union territories have also been urged to prepare advanced plans for vaccination till June 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials on Tuesday that the Centre will provide information on vaccine availability 15 days in advance.