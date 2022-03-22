Centre trying to deviate from Framework Agreement: NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu

KOHIMA: Ahead of the resumption of the Naga peace talks which is expected to commence by March end in Nagaland, the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has alleged that the central government is trying to impose a “solution” which deviates from the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the group in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Government of India is trying to impose a Naga solution which is not based on the Framework Agreement,” NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu said on Monday while delivering a speech at an event at its designated camp Hebron.

The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor for Naga peace talks RN Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AK Mishra, the Centre’s emissary on the Naga peace talks, is expected to arrive Nagaland in a few days to review the negotiations and convey the Centre’s plan on settling the long drawn out Naga political issue, people aware of the development told HT.

The peace talks are widely believed to be at a final stage but are yet to be concluded due to the NSCN (IM)’s insistence that any settlement short of a separate Naga flag and constitution will not be accepted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that there are forces at work to wreck the Framework Agreement by trying to confuse the people that the 2015 agreement speaks nothing of sovereignty, flag or integration, Tuccu said that people should not be fooled by “such a dogmatic political campaign” as those three issues are the biggest determining factors to make the Naga accord honourable and acceptable.

“We should instil ourselves the courage and determination to stand by the Framework Agreement which is the only acceptable basis for the Naga solution,” Tuccu said, according to an NSCN (IM) statement.

In his speech at the ‘43rd Naga Republic Day’, an NSCN (IM) statement said, Tuccu added that the ball is in the court of the Government of India as the NSCN (IM) has made its stand clear that the Naga political solution cannot be finalised without the Naga national flag and constitution which represents the Naga political entity as a nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that since the Government of India recognizes the uniqueness of the Naga history, the Naga solution should also be unique. “Unique solution to Naga issue will come only the when the Government of India honours the Framework Agreement in letter and spirit,” he added.