Centre unable to see suffering of flood-affected Assam: Congress MP Gogoi

Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP government accusing them of being irresponsible on the ongoing crisis situation in the state that is affected due to floods. He said the government at the Centre has gone blind for power.

“Centre currently doesn’t have a responsible government. They are unable to see the suffering of the people in the flood affected area because they have turned blind in its lust for power,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that a responsible government in the Centre would have sent a Union government to flood-hit Assam and the northeast region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have gone there and taken stock of the situation and provided an economic package, he said.

A total of 12 fresh deaths have been reported in the state on Thursday due to floods, raising the toll to 101 since mid-May. Several districts in Assam including Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia continue to stagger in flood waters.

Gogoi said the Centre has given insensitive treatment to Assam and the northeast.

“PM Modi is busy toppling the Maharashtra government and sending their legislative members to Assam instead. We have never before seen this naked, brutal and cold-hearted lust for power,” he said.

Referring to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s hotel revenue remark, Gogoi asked if the CM had asked for financial and logistic help from the Centre.

“Is the financial situation of the state so poor that they have to depend on GST revenues from hotels? If that is so, have you asked for financial assistance from PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah?” he probed.