Centre’s agenda will hit federal structure: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government’s single point agenda will destroy the federal structure of the country.

Speaking at a seminar on Centre-state relations during the ongoing 23rd party congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist ) in Kannur (north Kerala), Stalin said the country would become strong only after states become stronger, but all efforts are being made to pull back and undermine the states.

“One religion, one language, one voice and one election….the list goes on. Even during the British Raj, power was not centralised on a single entity like this. This single point agenda will destroy the federal structure of the country,” Stalin said, adding that said such an attitude was contrary to the guiding principle of the country – unity in diversity. He said all efforts are being made to weaken states and undermine their role.

“If you are a yes man, then it is fine. If you disagree, they use every possible way to weaken you. It is a fact that non-BJP-ruled states are treated as second class. Central agencies to the governor, they use all means to undermine an elected government,” he said, adding that even constitutional offices like planning commission and practices like railway budget were discontinued at the fancy of the BJP and many constitutional offices suffered.

“We have to ensure social justice, secularism and equality. Let us fight for states’ autonomy and create a true federal India,” he said.

“The planning commission was the forum where states could raise rightful demands and have a meaningful dialogue. They have dismantled the institution which ensured a space for the voice of states.”

“The Union Government is now operating with impunity and thirst for power, to control even the co=operative societies in our village. In the current political climate if like-minded parties come together that will ensure sustenance of this country,” he added.

Reacting to the Stalin’s comments, the BJP Kerala secretary S Suresh said, “People will reject cheap rhetoric against the union government with contempt.The Congress and CPI(M) are on the same boat and both nurse common grudge against the BJP. ”

Meanwhile, Congress leader KV Thomas, who defied the party diktat to attend the seminar, said he came to the function as a Congressman, and the party would have to take Nehruvian spirit to respect the opposition and take everyone along. He supported the proposed high-speed rail project K- Rail and said such big-ticket projects are the need of the hour.

“Thomas has crossed all limits of party discipline. We have asked the central leadership to act against him. It is imminent,” said PCC chief K Sudhakaran, reacting to Thomas’s actions.

Talking at the seminar, CM Vijayan said the Congress, which ruled the country for many years, was the first to sabotage the cordial Centre-state relations, and the present BJP regime vitiated it further. He criticised the Congress for handing out veiled threats to Thomas for attending the seminar. “We invited Thomas as a Congress leader. But later he was threatened. Congress shows no sign of recovery. Nothing will happen to Thomas,” said Vijayan.

The CPI (M) also adopted a political resolution, which ruled out any direct alliance with the main opposition party Congress. But state units are free to take a call on electoral understanding or adjustments depending on the local situation. Though the West Bengal unit favoured a direct alliance with the Congress, the Kerala unit opposed it strongly, saying there is no point in running after the Congress which it said often diluted its position on secularism.

A national alternative to the BJP could be found only by building suitable political alliances at regional levels, the resolution said.

“We feel the Congress is not in a position to stitch up such an alliance at the national level. So it is ideal to have a regional understanding. We still have reservations on Congress party’s position on economic policies and secularism,” said party leader Prakash Karat, adding that electoral understanding and co-operation were two different subjects. He said forming an electoral alliance was not on the party’s agenda, and its priority was to widen its mass base, especially in Hindi-speaking areas of the north.

