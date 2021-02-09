Centre’s new labour codes to allow 4-day work per week

The Centre under its new labour codes would soon provide an option for organisations to allow their employees to work for four days in a week. Union labour secretary Apurva Chandra said on Monday this provision will comprise a work limit of 48 hours per week, adding that organisations would have three choices - deploying employees for four days at 12 hours per day, five days at around 10 hours per day and six days at eight hours per day.

Addressing a press briefing, Chandra said that the Centre was not forcing employers or employees to comply with the provision adding that this was being brought in to provide flexibility and to be in sync with changing work culture in the country. Those working for four days will have to be given three days off by their employers while those working for five days will have to be given two off days before they move on to the next week, the labour secretary said. He also pointed out there will be changes in the final rules.

The Union labour ministry is in the process to finalise the rules under the four labour codes, Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) and Social Security Codes. “The rule making process is already underway and likely to complete in the coming week. All stakeholders are also consulted in the framing of rules. This ministry would soon be in a position to bring into force the four Codes, viz., Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) and Social Security Codes,” Chandra said during the briefing. The ministry is aiming to implement all the four codes in one go.

Meanwhile, work is also being done towards rolling out an online portal by June this year for the registration of workers in the unorganised sector, including gig and platform workers and migrant workers.

According to the ministry, the portal would assist in the formulation of health, housing, skill, insurance, credit and food schemes for such workers and they would also be provided with an incentive of free coverage for one year for accidental and disability cover under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

(With agency inputs)

