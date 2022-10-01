Centre’s Open Network for Digital Commerce opens on pilot basis in Bengaluru

The Union government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an effort to check the dominance of e-commerce companies, opened on a pilot basis in 16 locations across Bengaluru on Friday.

“#ONDC starts beta testing in Bengaluru today, with 3 buyer apps, 11 seller apps, 3 logistics providers across 16 pin codes for grocery and food domains. Many more apps are in the process of joining the network. Valuable experience to be gained for further improvements,” the Department for Promotion of Trade and Industries (DIPT) said in a post on Friday.

Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anil Agarwal told reporters in New Delhi, “ONDC is a government’s startup. We are now in the process of validating some of the processes and technologies. 20 more apps will come this week.”

To begin with, consumers in Bengaluru can place their orders in two domains -- groceries and restaurants -- through buyer apps participating in the ONDC network. At present, Mystore, PayTM, and Spicemoney are available as buyer apps.

Consumers in the Bengaluru city can buy grocery products or order food from the stores and restaurants enabled by seller apps -- Bizom, Digiit, e-Samudaay, eVitalrx, Go Frugal, Growth Falcons, Innobits Mystore, nStore, SellerApp, Ushop and Uengage. Dunzo, Loadshare and Shiprocket will be providing logistics services and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd will provide gateway services.

“HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and eKart are in advanced stages of engagement and expected to go live shortly,” he said.

ONDC’s beta test in Bengaluru is a major first step in operationalising a network approach to e-commerce as an alternative to platform centric approach, he added.

Social media was flooded with posts on small neighbourhood shops in Bengaluru flaunting the ONDC board which was shared widely online.

“Bengaluru consumers get a whole new shopping experience! Beta testing of the Govt’s revolutionary Open Network For Digital Commerce to begin from tomorrow. It is democratic, cost-effective and empowers buyers and small businesses,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on Twitter late on Thursday night.

The commerce and industries department, in April, launched the pilot in five cities – Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore, news agency PTI reported.

With the increase in online transactions on e-commerce platforms, largely dominated by Walmart-owned Flipkart and US-based Amazon, the move is being seen as creating a more level playing field for others operating in the space.

As many as 20 organisations of national repute have confirmed investments of ₹255 crore into ONDC,PTI reported.

“The long-awaited Beta testing of our Govt’s groundbreaking #ONDC will commence today in Namma Bengaluru.

India’s digital public infrastructure will bring an innovative, cost-effective solution that will empower small enterprises and startups while transforming Indian e-commerce,” Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, said in a post on Twitter.