CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Chhattisgarh board results releasing today at 2.30 pm
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result Live: Chhattisgarh Board results will be announced today at 2.30 pm. The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates at cgbse.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result Live: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has announced the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 Date, Time. The CGBSE 10th, 12th results will be announced on April 29, 2026 at 2.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 10, 12 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise performance and other details will be shared.
The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 13, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam started with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.
The Class 12 board exam in the state started on February 20 and ended on March 18, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam commenced with Geography and Physics and ended with the Psychology paper.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 11:09:07 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Check grading system
A1 – 100 to 91 marks
A2 – 90 to 81 marks
B1 – 80 to 71 marks
B2 – 70 to 61 marks
C1 – 60 to 51 marks
C2 – 50 to 41 marks
D – 40 to 33 marks
E1 – 21 to 32 marks
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:58:52 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Login details needed
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: To check the results, candidates will need roll number.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:40:01 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: List of websites
cgbse.nic.in
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:37:27 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check Class 10, 12 results?
1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
2. Click on the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:34:47 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Class 12 exam dates
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: The Class 12 board exam in the state started on February 20 and ended on March 18, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam commenced with Geography and Physics and ended with the Psychology paper.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:29:00 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Class 10 exam details
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 13, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam started with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:20:26 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Other details to be shared with results
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise performance and other details will be shared.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:17:33 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced via press conference
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: The Class 10, 12 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:14:38 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check Chhattisgarh results?
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 10:11:16 am
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Date: April 29
CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Time: 2.30 pm