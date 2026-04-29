CGBSE 10th & 12th Result 2026 Live: Chhattisgarh board results releasing today at 2.30 pm

CGBSE 10th & 12th Result Live: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has announced the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 Date, Time. The CGBSE 10th, 12th results will be announced on April 29, 2026 at 2.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 10, 12 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise performance and other details will be shared.

The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 13, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam started with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.

The Class 12 board exam in the state started on February 20 and ended on March 18, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam commenced with Geography and Physics and ended with the Psychology paper.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.