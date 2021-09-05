C’garh CM Baghel’s father booked over hate speech against brahmins

Raipur

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel, 86, has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community, saying they should be boycotted, officials said on Sunday.

The chief minister reacted to the FIR saying “nobody is above the law”.

A case for promoting enmity between different groups was registered against the CM’s father on the complaint of Sarv Brahmin Samaj at the DD Nagar police station in Raipur city on Saturday, the officials said.

“A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquillity) against Nand Kumar Baghel (86),” said superintendent of police , Raipur, Ajay Yadav.

In its complaint, the outfit has alleged that the CM’s father at an event in Uttar Pradesh last week urged people to “boycott Brahmins” and termed them “foreigners”. It also accused the 86-year-old of asking people to “evict” Brahmins from the country, an official said. A video of the event has since been widely circulated on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

In the past also, the CM’s father allegedly made derogatory comments against Lord Ram, the official said, citing the complaint.

In a statement issued after the FIR was filed, the chief minister said: “Remarks made by my father Nand Kumar Baghel against a particular caste have come to my attention. The comments have hurt the sentiments of the community as well as social harmony and I was also pained by it.”

“Every person is equal before my government. Everyone knows about my ideological differences with my father. Our political thoughts and beliefs are different. I honour him as his son but as a CM I cannot forgive him for such statements which disturb public order,” the statement said, adding that legal action in the matter will be ensured.

“Nobody is above the law in my government even if he is the chief minister’s 86-year-old father,” the CM said.

The SP said the police will follow all the legal procedures and the accused will be arrested soon.

(With agency inputs)