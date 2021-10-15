Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / C’garh horror caught on video as SUV ploughs into procession; 1 dead, 15 hurt
india news

C’garh horror caught on video as SUV ploughs into procession; 1 dead, 15 hurt

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the accused, who drove into a procession leaving at least one person dead, have been arrested
In Chhattisgarh Jashpur, a SUV mowed down devotees who were going in a procession for the immersion of godess Durga’s idol. At least one person is dead, 15 others are injured. (Twitter/RamanSingh)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur

RAIPUR: A sports utility vehicle (SUV) ploughed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday, killing a man on the spot and leaving 15 more injured, police said

The horrifying incident, which took place in the district’s Pathalgaon town when the procession was headed for immersion of goddess Durga’s idol, was captured on camera by some people. The chilling videos shows the speeding SUV emerge out of nowhere, hit the people and run the people as it continued without slowing down.

The vehicle was later found a short distance away by the side of the car.

“One death has been reported till now. Around 15 injured are shifted to a government hospital,” said Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal said.

The two men in the vehicle, Babloo Vishwakarma, 21, and Shishupal Sahu, 26, residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli, were arrested.

RELATED STORIES

In a post on Twitter, chief minister Bhupesh Bhaghel described the incident as “saddening and painful”.

“The accused were arrested immediately after the incident and action has been taken against some policemen who prima facie appeared guilty,” Baghel tweeted. He did not elaborate but added that an inquiry has been ordered.

Former chief minister Raman Singh promptly attacked the Congress.

In a reference to reports that the vehicle was smuggling marijuana when the incident took place, Raman Singh said asked if religious processions would be run over like this in Chhattisgarh where the drug mafia has been emboldened. He demanded the government announce 50 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the dead person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Painful that some people are raising questions over Savarkar's life: Amit Shah

MK Stalin writes to 4 state CMs regarding blanket firecracker ban

1 dead, 16 injured in Chhattisgarh as car ploughs into religious procession

Prasar Bharati to auction archival, premium content
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP