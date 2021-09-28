Chances of formation of another cyclone over the Arabian Sea: IMD

A remnant of cyclone Gulab, which has now weakened into a depression over north Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha, moved west-north-westwards and was over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha on Tuesday morning. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area later on Tuesday. The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 evening and there is a likelihood for it to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said it has not ruled out chances of formation of another cyclone--Shaheen--over the Arabian Sea from the remnant.

The cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast now lies over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during the next 12 hours. In association with these systems, winds are likely to strengthen along the west coast during the next two days. The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next four to five days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, Saurashtra, and Kutch, etc., for the next two to three days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Saurashtra, Kutch and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two to three days.