Chandigarh mayoral polls: Supreme Court observes eight ‘defaced’ votes valid, to be recounted

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Chandigarh mayoral polls: Supreme Court observes eight ‘defaced’ votes valid, to be recounted, reports ANI.

The Supreme Court, during Tuesday's hearing on the petition regarding allegations of vote tampering in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, said that the eight 'defaced' votes should be considered valid, and a recounting should be conducted, as per ANI reports.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30, securing a win over the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance candidate. The returning officer declared eight votes from the coalition partners as invalid, sparking allegations of ballot tampering.

BJP's Manoj Sonkar clinched the mayor's post with 16 votes against his rival's 12, but he later resigned. Additionally, three AAP councillors switched allegiance to the BJP.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

