On Chandigarh varsity video ‘leak’, Himachal CM says legal to be taken against accused

Amid a massive row over the allegations of leak of objectionable videos of girl students at the Chandigarh University, Himachal chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said that the boy who allegedly made the videos virial is from the hill state and he had instructed police officers to cooperate with their counterparts in Punjab. He said legal action will be taken against the accused.

On Sunday morning, massive protests erupted on the campus of Chandigarh University over ‘rumours’ of objectionable videos of several women students being recorded.

The controversy began after accusations were made against one of the girl students over sending some videos to a boy in Shimla. While the girl student has been held, the youth has been detained in Shimla, according to latest reports.

However, the Punjab Police said they have so far found only one video of the accused during the primary investigation into the case and also clarified that “no suicide attempt or death has taken place”.

“The student said she only recorded her own video. And in our investigation also, we have found out that there is one video. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been seized and will be sent for forensic examination,” Mohali SSP said.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh University also clarified in a statement that “no videos (were) found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend.”

