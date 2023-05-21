Five tunnels on Chandigarh-Manali Highway opened for traffic on trial basis

The five tunnels constructed from Hanogi to Jhalogi in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district have been opened for the movement of vehicles on a trial basis.

Visuals of the Kiratpur-Manali 4-lane project shared by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tunnels built on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway from Hanogi to Jhalogi in the Mandi district were opened for traffic but have yet to be formally inaugurated.

Earlier, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and said that the tunnels being constructed from Pandoh to Ot in the Mandi district of the Kiratpur-Manali 4-lane project were important from a strategic and tourist standpoint. "Important from strategic and tourism point of view, 10 tunnels are being constructed from Pandoh to Ot in the Mandi district of the Kiratpur-Manali 4-lane project, out of which 5 tunnels from Hanogi to Jhalogi have been completed. These tunnels are being opened for trial," he tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Road Transport and Highways Minister, prior to the construction of the tunnels from Hanogi to Jhalogi, there was always the risk of stones falling and water flooding roadways during the rainy seasons due to which they had to be closed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"From Hanogi to Jhalogi, especially during the rainy season, there used to be danger due to falling of stones etc. from the mountains and due to the water of Beas river coming on the road, it had to be closed in the rainy season. Now the passengers will get relief and the journey will also be safe and time-saving," Gadkari tweeted.

He said that the road from Kiratpur to Nerchowk and from Pandoh to Takoli are being proposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On completion of the road work from Kiratpur to Nerchowk and from Pandoh to Takoli, it is proposed to be formally inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Best wishes to the people of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}