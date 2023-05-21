Dwarka e-way: India's first access controlled 8-lane expressway to be ready by April 2024

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari earlier this week said that Dwarka expressway, India's first eight-lane access controlled expressway would be completed by April 2024, thus relaxing the pressure of on the Delhi Gurugram expressway (NH48). Dwarka expressway is being constructed into four packages. (Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

Read here: Dwarka expressway to be completed by December-end: Gadkari

The 34-meter wide expressway, being built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore, is being constructed on a single pillar, covering 18.9 km in Haryana and 10.1 km in the national capital.

Four level road network:

Gadkari informed that the expressway, which will start from Shiv Murti on NH48 and will terminate at Kherki Daula Toll plaza, consists of a four-level road network, incorporating flyovers, tunnels, underpasses, grade roads, elevated roads, and flyovers. Furthermore, a three-lane service road is being constructed on both sides of the expressway. Moreover, the entire expressway will incorporate an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facility, enhancing the overall transportation experience.

India's widest 8-lane tunnel:

The minister further informed that the country’s widest 8-lane tunnel, spanning 3.6 km, is being built on this expressway, thus will improve the connectivity between Haryana and West Delhi to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Connect IGI airport and other e-ways:

The minister said the expressway, will help connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dwarka. Once completed, the expressway will link the upcoming India International Convention Centre in sector 25 of Dwarka. It will intersect Pataudi Road (SH-26) near Harsaru and Farukhnagar (SH-15A) near Basai, and will also cross the Delhi-Rewari rail line near Gurugram Sector-88 (B) and UER-II at Bharthal. He said it will also connect Gurugram Sector 21 with Sectors 88, 83, 84, 99, 113 and Dwarka to Global City.

Construction updates:

The minister shared the glimpses of the inspection of the under-construction 29.6 km long Dwarka expressway on Twitter. While sharing the development updates, Gadakari said, "The expressway is the part of the Bharatmala project and is being built as a bypass to decongest the National Highway 48 between Delhi and Gurugram".

"Divided into four packages, the first, 5.9 km-long from Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur to Dwarka is about 60% complete. The second package from 4.2 km-long Dwarka Urban Extension Road (UER) to Bajghera is about 82% complete while the third package, 10.2 km-long from Bajghera to Basai rail overbridge (Delhi-Haryana border) is about 93% complete. The fourth package 8.7 km-long from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula is about 99% complete."

Read here: This new highway to cut travel time between Noida to Delhi-Mumbai expressway by 3-4 hours: Details

Automated tolling system:

The expressway will feature a fully-automated tolling system, wherein vehicles will be connected with the GPS and toll tax will be deducted directly from the bank account after the distance is calculated.

12,000 trees transplanted on e-way:

Gadkari also informed that two lakh metric tonnes of steel is being used in the construction of the expressway, which is 30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower. Two million cubic meters of concrete is being used in the construction of the expressway, which is six times more than the concrete used in Burj Khalifa. For the first time in the country, 12,000 trees have been transplanted on this expressway.