‘More of ISRO’s success than govt': Supriya Sule on Chandrayaan 3's moon landing

"It is ISRO's success & that is obvious... Our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru talked about science & its progress and there has to be a scientific temper in India...I feel it's more of ISRO success than the government...", Sule was quoted by ANI as saying. Earlier, Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had echoed the same sentiments."It has only the scientists' contribution and we thank them. They are the most reputed people in the country. I salute them for making India's name rise", he told news agency ANI.ALSO READ: Mamata's Rakesh Roshan gaffe in viral video after Chandrayaan 3 landing: 'Indira Gandhi asked...'Congress general secretary KC Venugopal hailed the ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 3's successful landing. However, he hit out at the Centre and alleged that the space agency's engineers were not paid salaries. “Yesterday was a proud moment for the country as the Chandrayaan successfully landed on the moon's surface. But the government has to look at the priority they have given to this area. The engineers are not getting salaries and the budget has also been cut down”, ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying. ALSO READ: From Rahul Gandhi to Kejriwal: Leaders hail Chandrayaan-3's successEarlier in the day, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi had written to ISRO chief S Somanath and hailed the landing of Chandrayaan 3 as a ‘magnificent achievement’. “This is to let you know how thrilled I was by ISRO's magnificent achievement last evening. It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation", the former Congress president wrote in her letter. On Wednesday, India scripted history by becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander made a soft landing on the south pole at 6:04 pm. Early morning today, the Pragyan rover ramped out of the lander and began its walk on the lunar surface.

