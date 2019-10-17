e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Chandrayaan-II: First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro

IIRS has been employed by Isro to better understand the origin and evolution of the Moon through mapping of the lunar surface.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by Chandrayaan 2 released by Isro
The first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by Chandrayaan 2 released by Isro(Isro)
         

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) released the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by Chandrayaan 2 on Thursday. The image was taken by the lunar mission’s high resolution Imaging IR Spectrometer (IIRS) payload designed to measure the solar radiation reflected off the moon’s surface in 256 contiguous spectral bands from 100 km lunar orbit.

The image shows several craters including Sommerfield, Kirkwood and Stebbins on the northern hemisphere of earth’s only satellite. The craters are seen lit by the reflected sunlight.

IIRS has been employed by Isro to better understand the origin and evolution of the Moon through mapping of the lunar surface.

“IIRS is designed to measure the reflected sunlight and emitted part of Moon light from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels (bands) ranging from ~800 – 5000 nanometer (0.8-5.0 micrometer (µm)). It uses a grating to split and disperse the reflected sunlight (and emitted component) into different spectral bands,” said an Isro release.

Isro said that a preliminary analysis suggested that IIRS was successful in measuring the variations in the reflected solar radiation that bounces off the lunar surface from different kinds of surface types.

The variations in the spectral radiance were primarily due to the mineralogical/compositional variations that exist in the lunar surface and also due to the effect of space weathering said the official release.

Isro has also promised a more detailed analysis which it said is expected to yield important results on the heterogeneity of lunar surface composition.

Isro had earlier released the pictures of the Boguslawsky E Crater -- measuring about 14 km in diameter and 3 km depth -- and its surroundings in the southern polar region of the moon, clicked by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC), mounted on the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. The picture was taken from a height of 100 km from the moon surface.

India’s second lunar mission was launched on July 22 and has been described as 95 per cent success by Isro chief K Siwan despite the loss of the lander minutes before landing.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:17 IST

tags
top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News