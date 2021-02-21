Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed further to 2022, says ISRO chief K Sivan
india news

Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed further to 2022, says ISRO chief K Sivan

Several ISRO projects have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, including Cahndrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan.
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
ISRO chief KI Sivan (File Photo/PTI)

Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to Moon, is likely to be launched in 2022, ISRO chief K Sivan has said.

The COVID-19 lockdown has hit several projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) including Chandrayaan-3, which was scheduled to be launched in late 2020, and Gaganyaan, the country's first manned space mission.

Unlike its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3 will not have an orbiter.

“We are working on it. It is the same configuration like Chandrayaan-2 but it will not have an orbiter. The orbiter launched during Chandrayaan-2 will be used for Chandrayaan-3. With that we are working on a system and mostly the launch will be next year in 2022,” Sivan told PTI.

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019 on board the country's most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle.

However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

Chandrayaan-3 is critical for ISRO as it will demonstrate India's capabilities to make landing for further interplanetary missions.

He said ISRO is targeting December to launch the first unmanned mission under the Gaganyaan project. The mission was originally scheduled to launch in December last year.

It will be followed by another unmanned mission and the third leg is the main module, he said.

Gaganyaan envisages to send three Indians to space by 2022. The four test pilots selected for the mission are currently undergoing training in Russia.

When asked about the launch of the third module of Gaganyaan -- the manned mission -- Sivan said, “A lot of technology needs to be demonstrated. We will decide on the time (of the manned mission) after checking whether all the technology is perfect.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

india news

2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief K Sivan

UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2020 02:14 AM IST
news

Chandrayaan-3 & Gaganyaan: All there’s to know about ISRO’S plans for 2020

UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2020 04:21 PM IST
india news

Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt

UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 06:27 PM IST
india news

India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt

UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2019 06:34 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP