Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram Lander module health normal, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 and will attempt to achieve soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module on Friday successfully executed a deboosting manoeuvre in the crucial Moon mission, which set off from the Earth on July 14, and is now gearing up for its much-anticipated soft landing attempt, tentatively scheduled for August 23.
The second deboosting operation will follow on August 20, gradually lowering the module up to 100 km in the lunar orbit, from where the soft landing will be attempted. If successful, this manoeuvre will pave the way for the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan rover to begin their mission, which is expected to last for one lunar day—equivalent to 14 Earth days. During this period, they will engage in collecting various scientific data.
Meanwhile, the propulsion module that transported both the lander and the rover will continue to orbit the Moon, acting as a communication point.
Chandrayaan-3 is India's shot at achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface, coming nearly four years after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges and fell short of its intended objective in September 2019.
- Sat, 19 Aug 2023 07:38 AM
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Soft landing attempt in 5 days - what comes next? Detailed schedule
Chandrayaan 3 mission nearing critical phase, with soft landing attempt in 5 days. Vikram Lander Module completes deboosting operation.
- Sat, 19 Aug 2023 07:14 AM
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram lander clicks Earth with Moon in background, ISRO shares video
ISRO releases videos of Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, showing Moon craters and Earth in the background. Watch.
- Sat, 19 Aug 2023 06:51 AM
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: What is the role of Vikram lander, Pragyan rover?
The spacecraft consists of indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of “developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. Read more.
- Sat, 19 Aug 2023 06:31 AM
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Rover to leave imprints of ISRO, national emblem on Moon. Watch
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday afternoon to land a rover on the Moon's surface, a feat achieved by just three nations so far…read more.
- Sat, 19 Aug 2023 06:06 AM
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: ISRO's mission inches closer to moon landing
India's space agency on Friday released images of the moon taken from its Chandrayaan-3 space craft as it approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first.