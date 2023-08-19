Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram Lander module health normal, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module on Friday successfully executed a deboosting manoeuvre in the crucial Moon mission, which set off from the Earth on July 14, and is now gearing up for its much-anticipated soft landing attempt, tentatively scheduled for August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. (AP)

The second deboosting operation will follow on August 20, gradually lowering the module up to 100 km in the lunar orbit, from where the soft landing will be attempted. If successful, this manoeuvre will pave the way for the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan rover to begin their mission, which is expected to last for one lunar day—equivalent to 14 Earth days. During this period, they will engage in collecting various scientific data.

Meanwhile, the propulsion module that transported both the lander and the rover will continue to orbit the Moon, acting as a communication point.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's shot at achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface, coming nearly four years after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges and fell short of its intended objective in September 2019.