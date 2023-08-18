Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander clicks Earth with Moon in background, ISRO shares video

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled videos recorded by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander on Friday. One of the videos, filmed by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15 while attached to the propulsion module, provides a clear view of Moon craters. Another video, captured by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, offers a glimpse of Earth, albeit in a smaller form. Earth as seen by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander orbiting around the moon.(ISRO)

In the first video, recorded on Indian Independence Day, the moon's dark side is seen in where the lander will attempt a soft touchdown on August 23.

In the second video, Earth can be seen with the moon in the background. The video is captured just after the landing module and propulsion module separation, successfully undertaken by ISRO on Thursday. The visuals also show far-side lunar impact craters including Fabry, Giordano Bruno and Harkhebi J.

This is the set of visuals released by the Indian space agency taken from the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The Indian lunar spacecraft has earlier captured its first-ever images of the Moon as it entered the lunar orbit.

The Vikram lander has eight sensors:

1. Laser Inertial Referencing and Accelerometer Package (LIRAP)

2. Ka-Band Altimeter (KaRA)

3. Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)

4. LHDAC (Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera)

5. Laser Altimeter (LASA)

6. Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDV)

7. Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC)

8. Micro Star sensor

9. Inclinometer & Touchdown sensors

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.)

