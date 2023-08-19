News / India News / Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram Lander module health normal, says ISRO
Live

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram Lander module health normal, says ISRO

Aug 19, 2023 07:38 AM IST
OPEN APP

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 and will attempt to achieve soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module on Friday successfully executed a deboosting manoeuvre in the crucial Moon mission, which set off from the Earth on July 14, and is now gearing up for its much-anticipated soft landing attempt, tentatively scheduled for August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. (AP)
Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. (AP)

The second deboosting operation will follow on August 20, gradually lowering the module up to 100 km in the lunar orbit, from where the soft landing will be attempted. If successful, this manoeuvre will pave the way for the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan rover to begin their mission, which is expected to last for one lunar day—equivalent to 14 Earth days. During this period, they will engage in collecting various scientific data.

Meanwhile, the propulsion module that transported both the lander and the rover will continue to orbit the Moon, acting as a communication point.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's shot at achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface, coming nearly four years after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges and fell short of its intended objective in September 2019.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 19, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Soft landing attempt in 5 days - what comes next? Detailed schedule

    Chandrayaan 3 mission nearing critical phase, with soft landing attempt in 5 days. Vikram Lander Module completes deboosting operation.

  • Aug 19, 2023 07:14 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram lander clicks Earth with Moon in background, ISRO shares video

    ISRO releases videos of Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, showing Moon craters and Earth in the background. Watch.

  • Aug 19, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: What is the role of Vikram lander, Pragyan rover?

    The spacecraft consists of indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of “developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. Read more.

  • Aug 19, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Rover to leave imprints of ISRO, national emblem on Moon. Watch

    Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday afternoon to land a rover on the Moon's surface, a feat achieved by just three nations so far…read more.

  • Aug 19, 2023 06:06 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: ISRO's mission inches closer to moon landing

    India's space agency on Friday released images of the moon taken from its Chandrayaan-3 space craft as it approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro chandrayaan moon + 1 more

Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi again? How the contest will be in 2024

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Amethi was a long held bastion of the Gandhi family till Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was ousted in 2019 general election by BJP's Smriti Irani.

Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Who is Bibek Debroy, PM advisory council chief who called for new constitution?

Bibek Debroy is a noted economist who serves as the chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic advisory council since 2017.

Bibek Debroy serves as the chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council.(PTI File Photo)
india news
Published on Aug 19, 2023 07:19 AM IST
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Sacked Unacademy teacher's ‘political pressure’ claim: ‘My profile deleted’

Unacademy sacked Karan Sangwan, with the edtech firm saying that classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views.

Karan Sangwan, a former educator at Unacademy.
india news
Published on Aug 19, 2023 06:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram Lander module health normal, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 and will attempt to achieve soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. (AP)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 07:38 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Governor objects to edu dept order to hold V-Cs salary in Bihar

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has criticised the state education department's decision to freeze the bank accounts and stop the salary of the in-charge vice-chancellor and pro-VC of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University. The Raj Bhavan has asked the department to withdraw its order, calling it an attack on the university's autonomy. The governor's office also wrote to the banks asking them not to freeze the university's bank accounts until further communication. The Federation of University Teachers' Association of Bihar has criticised the department's order.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (File)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByArun Kumar

Karnataka orders judicial inquiry into ‘40% commission’ charge

The probe was ordered based on the letters submitted to the then Opposition leader and now chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2021 and 2022 by the contractors

A Karnataka Contractors’ Association delegation with chief minister Siddaramaiah. The association had written to the Prime Minister about 40% commission being charged on public projects. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Forest dept asks Kannada actor to stop construction in Bandipur reserve

The Karnataka forest department has issued a notice to Kannada actor Ganesh, ordering an immediate halt to construction of a permanent structure in an eco-sensitive zone inside the Bandipur tiger reserve

Karnataka forest department has issues a notice to Kannada actor Ganesh.
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kerala govt to pay 1,000 allowance to workers on Onam

An official from the finance department said such allowances on festival occasions to MGNREGS workers were given in the previous years too by the state government.

Kerala finance minister added that a sum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 crore has been kept aside to pay the allowance. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:17 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

UP: BJP leader’s son held for partyman’s murder

Two men, including the son of a block pramukh, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a political rival in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased and the block panchayat chief were both BJP leaders. The accused admitted to hiring contract killers to eliminate the victim.

Anuj Choudhary was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants (File photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:15 AM IST
ByS Raju

Subdued rain likely in northwest, central states during rest of August: IMD

Monsoon rain over northwest and central India is likely to remain largely subdued for the rest of August, although this period could see more rains than the first half of August.

People being evacuated from flood-affected areas of Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala district, in Punjab on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:15 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi:

Two held for rape of differently abled girl in Mangaluru

While the woman was arrested on Wednesday when the complaint was lodged, the accused man was arrested with the help of Goa police from a train at Madgaon while he was trying to escape to Mumbai

Police said two people, including a woman, have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor specially abled girl at a private hospital in Mangaluru. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:15 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

Sharmila prevented from going to Gajwel, put under house arrest

The police told her that local Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers were protesting in Gajwel opposing her visit; and that her visit may “cause law and order problems”.

Sharmila, along with her party colleagues, sat on a day-long dharna in front of her residence and raised slogans against the state and the police. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:13 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Bommai to meet party MLA amid buzz that he will join Congress

Speculations are rife at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru that a few “dissenting” opposition BJP MLAs, who had earlier defected from the Congress, could return to the ruling party in Karnataka

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress is spreading rumours about joining of leaders to divert public attention from corruption charges against its government. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Toll in Himachal rains rises to 80, CM declares state calamity

At least 80 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, India. The state government has declared the damage caused by heavy rainfall as a state calamity. Rescue operations are ongoing and the estimated loss is ₹10,000 crore. The Indian Institute of Advance Studies in Shimla has also been affected by the heavy rains.

Search and rescue operation underway at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:11 AM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala

India plans upgrade for digital platform to track vaccinations

India plans to digitize its Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) with the introduction of the U-WIN platform, which will issue digital vaccination certificates. All 13 vaccinations administered under India's UIP will be documented digitally on U-WIN. The platform will serve as a single point for registration, record-keeping, follow-ups, and issuing certificates. The move follows the success of India's Co-WIN platform, which was used for managing Covid-19 vaccinations and was offered to other countries. U-WIN has already been introduced on a pilot basis in a few districts.

Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 12:08 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out