Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi amid dissent in Kerala’s Congress unit

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid reports of dissent over the organisational reshuffle in the state party unit. He said everyone is prepared to accept the decisions of the high command and everyone is bound to do so. Chandy added that the manner in which they were implemented has led to some displeasure. “But everything is over now,’’ he said.

Mullappally Ramachandran and Ramesh Chennithala were removed as the state unit president and leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly. V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran replaced the two after the Congress failed to return to power in Kerala.

Congress’s Kerala working president T Siddiqui said the party’s political affairs committee met on Wednesday. He added everyone “supportively took part in decisions to reconstitute the lower-level committees of the party and there was a unanimous pledge to work for the success of the political movements that Congress has planned.” Siddiqui added that everyone has “approved the decisions of high command” and there was no scope of any division within the party.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan boycotted the meeting, the first such gathering after Sudhakaran and Sathesan’s appointments.