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Chandy Oommen blames SIR for ‘loss of around 10,000 votes’

Oommen, the sitting MLA from Puthuppally, said many people told him they wanted to vote for him, but upon reaching polling booths, found their names missing.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 05:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Congress leader Chandy Oommen on Friday said that the SIR of the electoral roll had led to a loss of around 10,000 votes for him in his Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala.

The polls in Kerala were held here on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.(PTI Photo)

The Assembly polls were held here on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF for a comeback, and the NDA to open its account in the state.

Speaking to a TV channel, Oommen, the sitting MLA from Puthuppally, said many people told him they wanted to vote for him, but upon reaching polling booths, found their names missing from the electoral roll.

"So, more than a loss of votes for me, the Special Intensive Revision has resulted in the denial of the right to vote to many people. It is disappointing," he said.

Oommen, son of late Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, said he realised this while interacting with voters on polling day.

"Since there was a clash between BJP and CPI(M) activists a day ago, I feel my stand is vindicated," he contended.

He expressed confidence that the UDF would win the Assembly polls.

 
kerala election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Chandy Oommen blames SIR for ‘loss of around 10,000 votes’
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