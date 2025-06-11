Chanel global CEO Leena Nair awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William

Chanel global CEO Leena Nair was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William on Wednesday. The award has been bestowed upon the Indian-origin CEO for her "outstanding contributions to the retail and consumer sector." Raised in Maharashtra's Kohlapur, Leena Nair has been the Global Chief Executive Officer at Chanel since January 2022(Chanel)

The Commander of the Order of the British Empire is part of King Charles' New Year's Honours list for 2025. Under this list, the Royal Family "recognises individuals for their distinguished service or achievements in the UK."

“It is an honour to receive this extraordinary recognition. I am deeply grateful for the unconditional

support of my family and for the wisdom and generosity of all the people at Unilever and Chanel," said Nair as she received the award from the Prince of Wales.

"I share this honour with all these wonderful people who have accompanied my career journey and shaped my values. I am especially thankful to my amazing team at Chanel to whom I dedicate this award. This inspires me to continue to lead Chanel with audacity and integrity and to strive to have a positive impact in the world," she added further.

The Chanel official received the honour during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Representing the brand, Nair wore a violet CHANEL Haute Couture tweed dress coat, with Haute Couture sandals by Maison Massaro and a Maison Michel “New Bonnie” felt hat.

Raised in Maharashtra's Kohlapur, Leena Nair has been the Global Chief Executive Officer at Chanel since January 2022. During her tenure as the top official, Chanel has expanded its funding for Foundation Chanel - which is a corporate foundation working to improve the economic and social conditions of women and adolescent girls around the world.

Before joining Chanel, Nair served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the Executive Committee of Unilever.