‘Change rules’: Manipur HC orders new education certificates for transgender doc

IMPHAL: The Manipur high court has ordered the state’s education boards and medical council to comply with the request of a 32-year-old doctor, who underwent a gender reassignment surgery in 2019, to change her name and gender from transgender to female in her education certificates. The inconsistency about her name and gender in her documents had deprived her of opportunities, and prevented her from appearing for NEET-PG exam. (Photo courtesy: Dr Beoncy Laishram)

Dr Beoncy Laishram, as she is now known, approached the high court complaining that the refusal of the education boards and the state medical council to update her details was preventing her from doing her post-graduation in medicine.

The doctor said she was previously issued a transgender certificate by the Imphal West district magistrate under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 that recognised her new name and her identity as a female.

While the information in her Aadhaar, Voter ID, and PAN cards were accordingly updated, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), Manipur University, and Manipur Medical Council declined her requests.

This inconsistency in her documents had deprived her of opportunities, including her attempt to appear for NEET-PG.

Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma said sections 6 and 7 of the Transgender Act, 2019, and Rule 2(d) of the Transgender Rules, 2020, clearly mandate that transgender persons who undergo gender reassignment are entitled to update their name and gender entries in all official documents.

Justice Sharma underlined that denying such rights violates constitutional guarantees and stressed that special protections for marginalised groups must override bureaucratic technicalities.

The court directed the respondents to issue revised certificates within one month and ordered the Manipur chief secretary to instruct all state establishments to incorporate the provisions of the Transgender Act into their rules and regulations, so that future applicants would not have to resort to the courts.

The court also noted that Dr Beoncy’s identity should not be masked, as she was not a victim of crime but a citizen asserting her constitutional rights. “She, being a pioneer and a qualified doctor, will serve as an inspiration to other transgender persons to seek justice,” justice Sharma emphasised.

Transgender rights activists in the region have welcomed the ruling, calling it a watershed moment.

“This is not just a victory for Dr. Beoncy but for the entire transgender community of the Northeast. For too long, our people have been forced to fight endless legal and bureaucratic battles to assert their identity. This judgment sends a clear message and awareness that our rights are not negotiable,” said Bonita Pebam, transgender rights activist based in Imphal.

Lawyer Manoranjan S.K. said the judgment ensures uniform recognition of transgender identities across the region.

“This ruling sets a legal precedent for many trans individuals who face challenges in updating their name and gender on professional and educational certificates. Numerous trans individuals excel in various fields but struggle to secure jobs due to these obstacles. Dr. Beyonce’s experience is a living example of this, having faced neglect and disregard from responsible authorities and institutions during the process”, said another transgender rights activist, Shanta Khurai.