Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led jatha to visit Kartarpur gurdwara today, Navjot Sidhu won't be part of it
india news

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led jatha to visit Kartarpur gurdwara today, Navjot Sidhu won't be part of it

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The corridor reopened on Wednesday. A 28-member jatha visited the holy shrine on the first day.
Pilgrims arrive at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak as Kartarpur Corridor reopens, in Gurdaspur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 06:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his ministers, will be part of the 'jatha' (group) which will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur (Pakistan) on Thursday. Some MLAs and officials are also expected to accompany Channi.

Watch: Indian pilgrims cross over to Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will not be part of the jatha travelling to Kartarpur. On Wednesday night, Sidhu's media adviser Surinder Dalla claimed that Sidhu has been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18. Sidhu had submitted his application on Tuesday for travelling to the historic shrine in Pakistan to offer prayers, he added.

RELATED STORIES

According to a customs official, around 100 people are expected to visit the shrine on Thursday, a day before Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.

A 28-member jatha visited the gurdwara on the first of the reopening of the visa-free corridor. The jatha comprising the panj pyare (five beloved of Guru) crossed over to Pakistan at 11am.

Officials of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and the Border Security Force (BSF) honoured the members of the jatha with siropas (robes of honour) and sweets at the Dera Baba Nanak integrated check-post.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will also visit the historic gurdwara via the corridor on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is taking a delegation to pay obeisance at Kartarpur on Friday.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartarpur sahib charanjit singh channi navjot singh sidhu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today

Delhi riots 2020: Facebook India officials to appear before Assembly panel today

Didn’t introduce ‘phase down’ in COP26 statement, clarifies India

ED summons Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP