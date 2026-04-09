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Chanting Navkar Mantra highly relevant now when world is seeing conflict: Amit Shah

Chanting Navkar Mantra highly relevant now when world is seeing conflict: Amit Shah

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:27 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra here for the welfare of the entire world is highly meaningful and relevant at a time when different parts of the world are witnessing conflicts over different ideologies.

Chanting Navkar Mantra highly relevant now when world is seeing conflict: Amit Shah

Addressing the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas' as the chief guest, Shah said mantras guide human life towards a higher path, awaken our consciousness, and strengthen noble intentions.

He noted that in an era when the world desperately needs peace, collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra can help purify the environment and calm the disturbances of the mind. "It will also strengthen mutual understanding, harmony, and sensitivity toward one another," he said.

Shah said the tradition of the Navkar Mantra has persisted for thousands of years, significantly contributed to by the 24 Tirthankaras and their followers.

He stated that our enlightened sages, through tireless penance over generations, have composed these mantras for the welfare of all humanity. "We should accept them with devotion and also incorporate them into our practice," he said.

 
peace amit shah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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