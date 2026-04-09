New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra here for the welfare of the entire world is highly meaningful and relevant at a time when different parts of the world are witnessing conflicts over different ideologies.

Chanting Navkar Mantra highly relevant now when world is seeing conflict: Amit Shah

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Addressing the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas' as the chief guest, Shah said mantras guide human life towards a higher path, awaken our consciousness, and strengthen noble intentions.

He noted that in an era when the world desperately needs peace, collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra can help purify the environment and calm the disturbances of the mind. "It will also strengthen mutual understanding, harmony, and sensitivity toward one another," he said.

Shah said the tradition of the Navkar Mantra has persisted for thousands of years, significantly contributed to by the 24 Tirthankaras and their followers.

He stated that our enlightened sages, through tireless penance over generations, have composed these mantras for the welfare of all humanity. "We should accept them with devotion and also incorporate them into our practice," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He described the Navkar Mantra as a formless, impartial, and universal prayer that does not discriminate based on time, caste, region, or religion. Such an inclusive and universally accepted prayer is extremely rare in the world, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the Navkar Mantra as a formless, impartial, and universal prayer that does not discriminate based on time, caste, region, or religion. Such an inclusive and universally accepted prayer is extremely rare in the world, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Shah, this prayer serves as a tribute to the virtues of great souls who have conquered their karma and paved the way for self-realisation and liberation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Shah, this prayer serves as a tribute to the virtues of great souls who have conquered their karma and paved the way for self-realisation and liberation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He explained that in this sacred mantra, the word 'Namo' signifies complete surrender, guiding the seeker to relinquish ego and strive for self-purification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that in this sacred mantra, the word 'Namo' signifies complete surrender, guiding the seeker to relinquish ego and strive for self-purification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah added that initially, this mantra was passed down orally from generation to generation; later, it was preserved through inscriptions and eventually included in various scriptures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah added that initially, this mantra was passed down orally from generation to generation; later, it was preserved through inscriptions and eventually included in various scriptures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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