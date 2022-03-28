Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chaos in Delhi assembly, action against 3 BJP MLAs amid remarks against Kejriwal

The MLAS of the AAP, which is in majority in the house, raised slogans, demanding apology over the comments made by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta.
Delhi assembly saw a huge chaos on Monday. 
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:43 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Chaos erupted in the Delhi assembly on Monday amid controversy over comments against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Three BJP MLAs - Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar - were told to leave after they stood on the benches even as speaker Ram Niwas Goel requested them to sit down. A video tweeted by news agency ANI captured the chaos.

The MLAS of the AAP, which is in majority in the house, raised slogans, demanding apology over the comments made by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta. "All three MLAs who are standing on the bench... I request them to get down. For today, I tell you to please leave the house," the assembly speaker can be heard saying in the video. "This is not a school," he angrily said.

The assembly session saw several disruptions and at least two adjournments on Monday. Several AAP MLAs protested in the well of the house.

AAP MLA Mohinder Goel demanded an apology from BJP's Adesh Kumar Gupta and a censure motion against him. “A censure motion needs to be brought in the House against the Delhi BJP president for his derogatory remark against the chief minister. The Leader of Opposition should tender an apology,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

