‘Save Democracy’ placards, papers fly. No end to Lok Sabha chaos

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were thrown into disarray on Monday as Opposition MPs protested by wearing black and raising their slogans and holding placards of “Save Democracy”. Despite efforts to restore order, both Houses' proceedings were disrupted, with the Congress party leading the charge by raising issues related to the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament.

Opposition MPs protest inside Lok Sabha which led to adjournment of the House on Monday.

Watch | Lok Sabha MPs from Oppn throw papers at Speaker | Rahul Disqualification Row

As the House proceedings began in Lok Sabha, a group of MPs waved black cloth at Speaker Om Birla, prompting him to adjourn the House until 4pm. However, the protest continued as Congress MPs tore papers and hurled them at the Speaker's chair. In an alarming show of defiance, a banner was thrown at the Speaker's Chair after he had left the House, heightening tensions and creating a chaotic environment.

Watch: Lok Sabha MPs from Opposition throw papers, placard at Speaker | Rahul Disqualification Row

Outside of Parliament, lawmakers from 18 opposition parties came together to voice their concerns, dressed in black and waving posters that warned of the looming threat to India's democratic values. The opposition MPs marched towards Vijay Chowk, determined to make their voices heard.

“The government wants to suppress the opposition and their voice,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha leader of the opposition (LoP) and president of the Congress party.

Despite the ongoing uproar from the opposition over the Adani controversy, Parliament managed to approve the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24. On Monday, the Lok Sabha cleared the Finance Bill after it had been amended by the Rajya Sabha. The amendment in question sought to rectify an error related to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), and was moved by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Since the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament, the Congress has been vocal in its opposition to the Adani-Hindenburg controversy, and has raised concerns about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. In an effort to address these concerns, the Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee-led investigation into the Adani issue, and has staged numerous protests within the Parliament.

The second part of the ongoing Budget Session began on March 13 and is scheduled to continue until April 6.

