'Black shirt' protest for Rahul Gandhi, surprise TMC visit and Parliament chaos

A joint meeting of opposition leaders in Parliament Monday morning - called by the Congress after Rahul Gandhi's controversial disqualification from the Lok Sabha - had two surprise attendees - Prasun Banerjee and Jawhar Sircar of the Trinamool, which has remained largely aloof from Congress-led attempts to unite the opposition and challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Opposition MPs wear black to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and attend a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023.(PTI Photo)

Their presence was noted by Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge, who said his party 'welcome(s) anyone who comes forward to protect democracy'.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the leaders gathered in Kharge's office and the Congress' representatives wearing black shirts as a mark of protest. Other visuals showed MPs in black shirts - including ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi - protesting outside the Gandhi statute on Parliament grounds.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Kharge said: "Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country."

"… (BJP) first finished autonomous bodies… then put up their own government everywhere by threatening those who won polls. Then they used Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation to bend those who didn't bow."

Congress leaders and those from other opposition parties then began a march from the Parliament complex towards Vijay Chowk in Delhi, to demand a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) to probe the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The Trinamool's presence has raised eyebrows since Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained her distance from the Congress despite calls for the opposition to unite to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In fact, earlier this month Mamata Banerjee even accused the Congress of forming an 'unholy alliance' with the BJP to defeat her party in Bengal.

There was also an initial loud silence on Rahul Gandhi and a deal with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to stay away from the BJP and Congress.

READ | Mamata, Akhilesh to maintain 'equal distance' from BJP, Congress

That stance appears to have changed, at least for now; "In PM Modi's 'new India' opposition leaders have become prime target of the BJP!" she said.

"While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Mamata Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, also present at today's meeting were Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Shiv Sena faction led by ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is a Congress ally but had to publicly warn Rahul Gandhi over his Savarkar comment.

READ | 'Won't tolerate any insult to Veer Savarkar': Uddhav warns Rahul

The presence of the BRS is also significant, since KCR (as the Telangana chief minister is popularly called) has made no secret of his national ambition and has also stayed away from Congress-led efforts to bring the opposition together.

Apart from the Congress, Trinamool and BRS, there were 14 other outfits at the meeting - seen as a significant statement of opposition unity in the face of furore over Rahul Gandhi being removed from the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after ruckus and noise protests by opposition leaders. "I want to run the House with dignity," Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, "Proceedings… adjourned till 4 pm."

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified after a court in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat convicted him of criminal defamation in the 2019 'Modi surname' case. The court sentenced him to two years in jail.

The sentence was suspended to allow the Congress leader time to file an appeal, but his disqualification was confirmed by the Lower House citing the rules.

READ | How Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from parliament works

Some of the other parties at the meeting were Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, several Left outfits and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party were also present.

The opposition has rallied around the Congress and Rahul Gandhi after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, accusing the ruling party of trying to silence their voices by targeting a prominent face.

READ | 'Arrogant… illiterate': Kejriwal slams BJP as Rahul Gandhi disqualified

The BJP has insisted Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is lawful and that it is a consequence of his conviction and not a ploy to target opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, in response to his conviction and disqualification, hit out at PM Modi for being scared of his criticism over the Adani-Hindenburg row.

With input from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON