Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi in 'Modani exposed' tweet: 'Why so much fear?'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP over the Modi ‘surname’ case, upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asking why the public's retirement money is being invested in Adani's companies even after the Hindenburg Research's report on the group. Rahul Gandhi speaks during a news conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, (Bloomberg )

On January 24, Hindenburg, in a report titled Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History, alleged following a two-year investigation that ₹17.8 trillion conglomerate Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades. The Adani Group has rejected the allegations.

In his latest tweet, the suspended Congress MP said in Hindi, “LIC's capital, to Adani! SBI's capital, to Adani! EPFO's capital too, to Adani! Why is public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' exposed? Prime Minister, no investigation, no answer! Why so much fear?”

On Saturday, Gandhi said irrespective of the possibility that he may eventually have to serve his two-year sentencing and the fact that he may not be in Parliament, he will keep questioning the prime minister about his relationship with Gautam Adani, the Adani Group’s chief.

“I am here defending the democratic voice of the Indian people. I will continue to do that. I am not scared of these threats, this disqualification or these allegations or these prison sentences. These people don’t understand me yet. I am not scared of them. They are used to people being scared of them. I am not scared of them,” Gandhi had said at a press conference.

“I will continue to ask the question. What is the prime minister’s relationship with Mr.Adani? It is an old relationship. It is a relationship that began when he (Narendra Modi) was the chief minister of Gujarat. Mr. Adani constructed the idea of ‘a resurgent Gujarat’. He organised all that. It is a close partnership. I am going to keep asking about it,” the Congress leader had said.

Gandhi's tweet comes even as Opposition members in Lok Sabha stormed the Well wearing black clothes and two Congress MPs hurled papers towards the Chair, leading to adjournment of proceedings till 4 pm on Monday as ruckus persisted over the MP's disqualification and the Adani issue.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seen wearing a black scarf while other members of her party wore black shirts. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.

Amid the ruckus by Opposition members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings of the House in less than a minute after it assembled for the Question Hour.

Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions since the second part of the Budget Session began on March 13 with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

