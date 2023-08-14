Char Dham Yatra halted temporarily amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has directed to temporarily stop the ongoing Char Dham Yatra till Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash the northeastern state, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken in view to ensure the safety of pilgrims, they said.

In an order issued on Monday, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority said, "Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily on the 14th and 15th August following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand."

The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya.

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham were opened on April 25, while Badrinath Dham was made open for pilgrims on April 27.

