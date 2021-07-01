Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Chartered accountants have a vital role in India's progress': PM Modi
india news

'Chartered accountants have a vital role in India's progress': PM Modi

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:34 AM IST
In his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi mentioned that Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on July 1 and reminded them about a gift he sought from them.(ANI file photo)

On the occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community and said it has a vital role in India's progress.

"Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.

This is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India and it will celebrate the 73rd Chartered Accountants day this year.

In his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi mentioned that Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on July 1 and reminded them about a gift he sought from them. “A few years back, I had asked chartered accountants of the country for a gift of Indian audit firms of global level. Today, I want to remind them of this. Chartered accountants can play a very good and positive role in bringing transparency to the economy. I extend my best wishes to all chartered accountants and their family members,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi chartered accountant institute
TRENDING NEWS

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts

Four-year-old alerts father after spotting fire, saves house from burning down

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP