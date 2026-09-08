‘Chased to 3rd floor, overpowered’: Last moments of Manipuri musician who was beaten to death in Delhi

Chongtham Vikram Singh, the Manipuri musician who was beaten to death in Delhi on Sunday, was allegedly chased into his apartment by a group of eight men and attacked in the corridor.

54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh was beaten to death in Delhi over an alleged noise dispute. (Meitei Heritage Society/ Biren Singh/X)

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The 54-year-old, who'd worked as a private music teacher in the national capital for 17 years, was severely injured in the late-night assault and later died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Seven adults have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy apprehended in connection with the case. The assault came after Singh objected to loud music and noise at a dhaba outside his home in Delhi’s Kilokari village.

What happened outside his home?

At around 11:30pm on Sunday, Singh went downstairs from his third-floor flat to dispose of garbage, according to B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Popular Manipuri guitarist beaten to death in Delhi; candlelight march held, seeking swift action

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{{^usCountry}} Singh reportedly noticed a group of workers associated with two nearby dhabas making noise outside his residence. He objected to the shouting and commotion, following which an argument broke out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh reportedly noticed a group of workers associated with two nearby dhabas making noise outside his residence. He objected to the shouting and commotion, following which an argument broke out. {{/usCountry}}

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The confrontation then escalated and Singh was allegedly chased by the group as he tried to return to his home.

“They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” Sharma said.

What CCTV shows

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also shared CCTV footage from the building on X while calling for a thorough investigation into Singh’s death. The footage shows eight men coming down the staircase, presumably after the alleged assault.

“With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest,” Singh said.

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Assault inside the building

Singh lived in the third-floor flat with his wife, Joshna Chongtham, 50, and their 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba Chongtham.

According to the account given by Sharma, Singh was attacked after being chased into the building. He was allegedly beaten in the corridor before the attackers left.

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The Delhi Police received a call about the assault at 1:38am on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said. Singh’s son took him to a private hospital in Okhla for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries at around 7am, Sharma said.

Police subsequently began investigating the circumstances of the assault and the events that led to Singh’s death.

Eight suspects identified

Police said CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence helped investigators trace those allegedly involved in the attack. The arrested men were identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Vijay, 36, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Mannu, 26.

Police said four of the accused worked as delivery workers and two as packaging workers at the nearby dhabas. Mannu was employed at a pizza kiosk.

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A case was registered under Sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 103(2) deals with murder committed by a group of five or more people acting together in circumstances specified under the law, while Section 3(5) relates to acts carried out by several people in furtherance of a common intention.

Congress reacts

Congress Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera said the killing should not be dismissed as an isolated case of drunken violence. Years of alleged tolerance of loud music, public ruckus and disregard for rules had contributed to a “culture of impunity”, he said on X.

Khera said Singh was beaten to death after objecting to noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He alleged that the government had failed to consistently enforce rules against such behaviour, creating an environment in which such incidents could occur.

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“The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder,” Khera said in a post on X.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also expressed condolences. “He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one.” quote from a friend. Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family.

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Family, Northeast community seek justice

Nearly 100 people gathered in Kilokari village on Monday evening for a candlelight march and demanded swift action against those responsible.

Singh was known in Manipur as a guitarist and music teacher and had spent years teaching music in Delhi.

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(With inputs from PTI)