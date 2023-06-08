ChatGPT creator Sam Altman warns of job cuts. Then points to silver lining

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman who kicked off his India visit on Wednesday shared his perspective on the disruptive nature of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on jobs. Altman acknowledged that AI is indeed a disruptor but insisted it does not spell doom for permanent job loss. He also emphasized the urgent need for governments to consider new socioeconomic contracts in response to the rapid pace of change brought about by AI technology.

Altman, in an interview with the Economic Times, stressed that while certain jobs may become obsolete due to automation, new opportunities would emerge. His honesty was particularly evident as he fielded pointed questions on AI's influence on employment. He acknowledged the need for a proactive approach to adapt and reskill workers to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Altman's remarks echoed the sentiment that AI should be viewed as an enabler, augmenting human capabilities rather than rendering them redundant.

“Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change and there are new jobs and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today," he said.

'India one of the better-placed countries'

Altman, a Stanford University dropout, expressed his support for "sovereign" research on artificial intelligence and emphasized the importance of government-funded AI projects. He asserted that many countries may feel uneasy about allowing a life-defining technology to be solely owned by one or a few foreign companies. He particularly emphasised India as a country well-positioned to produce significant results through government-backed AI initiatives.

On regulation, he was unequivocal in welcoming it, pointing out that the scale of disruption.

During the discussion, Altman was shown an AI-generated video featuring a discernibly fake version of himself, leading to a conversation about the dangers posed by deepfakes and fraud. While acknowledging the real risks associated with this new technology, Altman expressed confidence that technological advancements will enable the creation of accessible solutions to establish authenticity.

