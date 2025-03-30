ChatGPT vs Grok: Who draws your Ghibli art better? 4 key factors to consider

As Studio Ghibli Artwork took over the internet, thousands flocked to popular AI platforms like ChatGPT and Grok to create (or recreate) photos in Japanese anime style. OpenAI added the Ghibli feature to its flagship model, allowing users to capture the essence of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's films. Soon, Elon Musk-led xAi's Grok and Google's Gemini also started creating Ghibli-style images. Ghibli artwork-style photos have gone viral on social media(ChatGPT)

We decided to compare Grok and ChatGPT's Ghibli generation by giving the two models the same prompt. Here are five key factors that one needs to consider before choosing between them:

Prompt - “A serene countryside village at dusk, with tiny cottages nestled between lush green hills, warm lights glowing from windows, and cherry blossom petals gently floating in the breeze. A narrow stone pathway winds through the village, leading to a peaceful lake reflecting the pastel hues of the sunset, in the style of Studio Ghibli.”

ChatGPT

Ghibli-style photo generated by ChatGPT(ChatGPT)

Ghibli-style photo generated by Grok(Grok)

Eye for detail

While ChatGPT understands key elements of Ghibli's aesthetic, Grok tends to ignore a few details. The Musk-led platform is primarily designed to focus on reasoning and problem-solving. Although it's image clarity seems far superior, the soft lighting is a key miss.

Image generation time

The Ghibli trend put pressure on both Grok and ChatGPT. OpenAI's model asked for time to ‘cool down’ after 3-5 images were generated. Grok, on the other hand, showed an error message saying the platform was facing a ‘heavy load’.

However, the image generation on Grok was much faster than GPT.

Ability to adapt

ChatGPT, which is constantly being updated on data sets, seemed to struggle to adapt to prompt revisions. At one point, the OpenAI platform had to be instructed thrice to change an element in the Ghibli photo. Grok learns much more quickly - it takes and analyzes feedback on its artwork and uses the information in no time.

Free vs not free

ChatGPT initially introduced the Ghibli feature for premium subsribers. It later allowed free users to generate only three images. Grok is completely free for Ghibli artwork generation.