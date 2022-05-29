Chaudhary Charan Singh death anniversary: Yogi Adityanath, others pay tribute

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary in Lucknow. Speaking to the media, the chief minister said that the late former prime minister “believed that the country's path to development is through the streets of villages and farms.” “I pay my heartfelt tributes to Chaudhary Sahab. He always worked towards rural upliftment and welfare of farmers,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh. “Pay homage to the popular Kisan leader & India’s former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his death anniversary,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb also paid respects to the ex prime minister. “Respectful tribute to the former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Punya Tithi,” he wrote on Twitter.

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter: “For him farmers remained at the core of politics and policies, and he relentlessly worked for their welfare. Remembering former Prime Minister and a tall leader Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his punyatithi.”

Born on December 23, 1902, Chaudhary Charan Singh had served as the fifth prime minister of India between July 28, 1979, and January 14, 1980. He was often referred to as the ‘champion of India’s peasants' due to his contributions to raising several issues regarding farmers and their rights. The former PM played an important role in implementing several policies for farmers in order to improve their income and lives.

Singh also played a leading role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing the bills for farmer reforms. One of the pioneering agrarian acts- the Zamindari Abolition Act was introduced by the former prime minister in 1950.