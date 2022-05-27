On Nehru’s death anniversary, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, other leaders pay tributes

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi - among other party leaders - on Friday paid floral tributes to India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 58th death anniversary at his Shanti Van memorial in New Delhi. The country's first and longest-serving prime minister breathed his last on May 27, 1964. As many as 1.5 million people attended his cremation ceremony from all across the country. Prime minister Narendra Modi also remembered Nehru. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’, Jawaharlal Nehru is remembered for his active role in India's freedom struggle.

Born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, he was homeschooled till he turned 15 where he received most of his primary education before he went to study overseas.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru returned to India in 1912. He became the prime minister of India on August 15, 1947, and went on to serve for 18 years - first in an interim capacity and then as the prime minister since 1950 - becoming the longest-serving prime minister of India.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has played a major role in making India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. He was also a prolific writer and has authored several books including ‘The Discovery of India’, ‘Glimpses of World History’, and his autobiography ‘Toward Freedom’.

The first prime minister of India has won 11 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for upholding peace in the Indian subcontinent from 1950 to 1955. The leader has also been conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1955.

Under his leadership, Congress became a big party - dominating national and state-level politics. The Congress had won elections in 1951, 1957, and 1962.