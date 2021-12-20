‘Cheap statement’: Kharge on minister's remarks on Opposition boycott of meeting

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi’s latest remarks on the ongoing controversy of suspension of 12 members was a “cheap statement” to make.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union government invited four Opposition parties, whose MPs have been suspended from attending the Winter Session of the Parliament, for a meeting to end the logjam in the Upper House. But the Opposition parties decided to boycott the meeting as a section was sceptical about the outreach and demanded an all-party meeting instead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition. All Opposition parties are united on this issue. We have written to the government to call an all-party meeting,” Kharge said after the meeting of Opposition leaders on Monday morning.

Joshi hit back saying the Opposition parties should understand that the “public is also boycotting them.”

“It's a cheap statement,” Kharge said. “No party weakens with such statements. He should first accept that they made a mistake.”

Kharge claimed the government’s invitation was meant to divide the Opposition as about 15-16 parties are fighting against the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members.

“This divide and rule policy was perhaps given to them by the British. They have nothing to say, so they'll keep saying such things,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unfortunate and unfair, says Kharge after Centre calls 4 parties for meeting

On Sunday, Kharge wrote to Joshi terming the decision to not invite all Opposition parties as “unfair and unfortunate”.

“All Opposition parties are united in the protest against the suspension of the 12 MPs. We have been requesting from the evening of November 29 itself that either the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or the Leader of the House Shri Piyush Goyal should call leaders of all Opposition parties for a discussion to break the stalemate,” the Congress leader said in a letter to Joshi.

“This reasonable request of ours has not been agreed to, further inviting only leaders of four Opposition parties instead of inviting leaders of all Opposition parties is unfair and unfortunate.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}