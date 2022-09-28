Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cheating and chess: How to win easy

Cheating and chess: How to win easy

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 05:34 PM IST

Cheating and chess, however, have a long history. It may not even be necessary for a high-level player to require assistance for an entire game, help at critical points in the game can have a dramatic impact on the outcome as well

(AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

Magnus Carlsen on Monday openly accused Hans Niemann of cheating, saying that he believed Niemann had “cheated more — and more recently — than he has admitted”. Cheating and chess, however, have a long history. It may not even be necessary for a high-level player to require assistance for an entire game, help at critical points in the game can have a dramatic impact on the outcome as well.

Here, we take a look at the many ways players cheat in a game... and how they ended up getting caught.

Electronic scoresheets software can be cloned and used to cheat. (HT grfx)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP