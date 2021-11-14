Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cheating complaint against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra at Bandra police station
india news

Cheating complaint against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra at Bandra police station

The Bandra police have registered a case against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and Kaashif Khan for cheating, criminal intimidation, threatening and criminal conspiracy
Bandra police said it is now investigating the case and verifying all the documents and bank statements. (PTI Photo/Representative use)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and Kaashif Khan, director of SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd, have been booked by the Bandra police on the complaint of a Pune youth who alleged he was cheated of 1.51 crores by them.

According to the Bandra police,Yash Nitin Barai (25) has complained that Kaashif Khan, along with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others, allegedly asked him to invest money in the fitness franchisee they wanted to open on his plot at Indraprasth, Hadpasar in Pune and promised a share in profits from the business. As Yash was then a minor, his father gave Khan 1.51 crores over a period of three months in 2014.

Barai’s complain further alleges that the project did not materialise and when he asked for his money, he was threatened.

The Bandra police have registered a case against the three for cheating, criminal intimidation, threatening and criminal conspiracy.

“We have registered a case on the complaint of Barai and have also recorded his full statement. We are now investigating the case and verifying all the documents and bank statements,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

