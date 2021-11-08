Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chennai, adjoining districts continue to receive heavy rainfall
Chennai, adjoining districts continue to receive heavy rainfall

Chennai saw most of its roads and bylanes and a section of subways remain waterlogged on Monday.
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai. (AFP)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ Chennai

Chennai and northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday continued to receive rainfall. Certain parts of the city remained disconnected from power supply owing to the rain. Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore along with capital Chennai received mild to moderate and intermittent rainfall since early Monday.

The IMD in its bulletin said that a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kms above the mean sea level, persists. It said that due to the cyclonic circulation’s influence a low pressure is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours and is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by November 11 leading to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Chennai saw most of its roads and bylanes and a section of subways remain waterlogged on Monday. Traffic in the city was also diverted creating issues for travellers. More than 23,000 personnel were deployed by the Greater Chennai Corporation amid showers to restore normalcy. Even a police station in Adambakkam was shifted to temporary premises due to flooding.

“377 locations were waterlogged. Now only 177 places are stagnated. 169 shelters have been readied and 58 of them are currently occupied,” Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Bedi said, according to a HT report.

People affected by the floods were given food prepared in community kitchens.

While transportation was affected due to the rain, the Southern Railway said that all suburban services are running and will run normally. Bus routes were affected due to the rain and northbound trains to Howrah, Delhi and Hyderabad and other stations north of Chennai were affected due to the rains.

Chief minister MK Stalin asked the officials to extend support to the people who faced issues due to the rain.

